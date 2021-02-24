Coroner: Man found dead in western PA pond likely tried to rescue dogs

Officials say he apparently tried to use a kayak to rescue the animals but fell in

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man found dead in a partially frozen pond in northwestern Pennsylvania was apparently trying to rescue two dogs, who were also found dead in the water.

The Erie County coroner’s office said the body of 70-year-old David Chivers, of Girard, Pennsylvania, was recovered shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday from the Fairview Township pond in western Erie County.

Coroner Lyell Cook said it appears Chivers was in the area of the pond with his dogs when authorities believe the dogs went onto the ice and fell through.

Officials say he apparently tried to use a kayak to rescue the animals but fell in.