Coroner: Falling tree lands on passing vehicle, kills driver in western PA

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Heavy rain falling on the ground.

Adobe Stock

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a falling tree landed on a passing vehicle, killing the driver in western Pennsylvania.

The Washington County coroner’s office said 53-year-old Floyd Stephen, of Follansbee, West Virginia, was driving Wednesday on a street in Washington, Pennsylvania during a severe storm.

A passenger in the vehicle told authorities that a tree on the opposite side of the roadway began to fall as they passed and landed on their vehicle. A passing driver called authorities.

Stephen was pronounced dead a little more than an hour after the 2:20 p.m. Wednesday accident.

The passenger was taken to Washington Hospital.

State police are investigating.

