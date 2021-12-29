CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people that were found dead at a Cambria County home in late October appeared to have died from COVID-19, according to the coroner.

When authorities arrived at the home on Bakers Street in Conemaugh Township, they found three dead in different areas of the property.

Ruth Kinsey, 68, was found in the kitchen of the house.

Richard Kinsey, 70, was found in the living room of the house.

Donald Kinsey, 62, was found in the camper, which was in a barn on the property.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees released the autopsy results Wednesday, Dec. 29, citing their cause of death as COVID-19 following toxicology and micrology results.

Lees said the three had passed away five days before being found.