Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 443 new cases, 69 new deaths reported

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 443 positive cases of COVID-19 and 69 new related deaths, up slightly from Thursday when 537 new cases and 75 deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 74,385 cases and 5,886 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were 82 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County and 110 cases and six deaths reported in Mercer County. More county-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 424,201 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,929 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,768 cases among employees, for a total of 18,697 at 611 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,077 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,659 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

