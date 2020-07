Nine workers have tested positive and another 38 are in isolation

MONACA, Pa. (WKBN) – Shell says it has no plans to shut down construction at its cracker plant in Beaver County following a rise in COVID-19 cases by its workers.

Nine workers have tested positive and another 38 are in isolation at the construction site in Monaca, Pennsylvania.

There are 3,500 workers, with no plans on adding any more for now.

They are taking steps to keep the workers safe, including mandatory masks and temperature screenings.