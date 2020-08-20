Construction company in Beaver County, PA lays off 6,000 workers due to COVID-19

The Monaca company said the layoffs are expected to be temporary, but could last longer than six months

MONACA, Pa. (WKBN) – Thousands of workers have been laid off in nearby Beaver County, Pennsylvania due to COVID-19.

Great Arrow Builders, LLC in Monaca laid off 6,000 workers Tuesday.

The company said the layoffs are expected to be temporary, but could last longer than six months.

Great Arrow Builders is a construction services company that hires workers for excavation, concrete work and piping work, among other things. The company also offers construction management services, engineering design input and inspection and test plans.

More stories from WKBN.com: