Conservation department phasing out plastics in Pa. state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is taking steps to reduce the use of plastics and the amount of waste generated from food concessions at Pennsylvania state parks.

Plastic bags, straws and cutlery used by the vendors in the park are to be replaced with compostable, paper, wooden or plant fiber alternatives.

“As the state’s conservation leader, DCNR strives to model practices that conserve and sustain our natural resources, and we are now extending that to the concessions that provide snacks at our state parks,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “This step will help to reduce the emissions generated through plastic production and eliminate the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills.”

They will also require food providers to work with DCNR to convert as many of their food service products to compostable, paper-based forest product alternatives and compost them and food waste.

The new measures as of this year are in place at several state parks, and contracts will be updated at other parks next year. As future contracts expire, they will be updated with the new requirements.

DCNR’s waste reduction efforts are in line with Gov. Tom Wolf’s focus on addressing litter across the commonwealth.