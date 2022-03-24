EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised about federal flood insurance a program that underwrites insurance for people across the nation.

Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania residents are no strangers to flooding. Many have reached out to the I-Team saying they are very concerned about flood insurance premiums skyrocketing.

As you say residents across our area know all too well how a quiet Susquehanna River can turn into a monster.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is finalizing its flood zone maps and has also revamped how they determine the flood risk all of that has led to questions and some confusion.

“It’s not fair to seniors that live around here,” said Genevieve Wenger.

80-year-old Genevieve Wenger lives on West Dorrance Street in Kingston. She currently does not have to pay for flood insurance.

But she might have to under preliminary FEMA flood zone maps. The blue area on this map shows FEMA’s new flood zone in this part of Kingston.

“I don’t know what the answer is everything the prices everything is going up and up and up..You can only use your money so far,” explained Wenger.

It’s all part of FEMA’s national flood insurance program NFIP. That underwrites flood insurance policies across the nation.

The maps indicate flood risk to properties is based on a wide range of information. For decades the proximity to rivers, or streams was the main factor in that equation. Starting in April first FEMA launched a new risk assessment.





“Well, FEMA’s ultimate goal is to make flood insurance premiums more equitable across the board and that it better reflects risk,” stated Chris Belleman, executive director of Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority.

Belleman oversees flood control operations in the Wyoming Valley.

“With the new risk assessment 2.0. FEMA looks at a lot of factors not only proximity but if a structure has a basement it is has a basement a lot of different factors when they came up with their determination for a particular property,” explained Belleman.

A Forty Fort resident sent his estimated flood insurance bill to the I-Team he is now paying $499 which will rise to more than $3,600 a year.

Brian Jacobosky owns 200 properties in the area.

“As a landlord, we’d have to transfer those costs to the tenants who are barely getting by right now,” said Jacobosky.

“In my view, they have a legitimate beef because they didn’t expect to be in a flood plain all of a sudden they are,” stated Matt Cartwright.

Congressman Matt Cartwright is introducing legislation to help folks who can’t afford to pay for flood insurance premiums or will see their rates go up.

“My bill creates a discount for people who are least able to afford or absorb those increases,” said Cartwright.

A FEMA spokesperson tells the I-team they are working on a response to these concerns.

On its website, FEMA says the new flood risk rating system will mean that around 23% of people who purchase flood insurance will see their rates decrease. Whereas under the old system every person would have seen rates continues to increase.