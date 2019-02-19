Vehicle restrictions, reduced speed on certain PA roads during winter weather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKBN) - With the potential for snow, sleet and freezing rain, there will be several restrictions for drivers on Pennsylvania roads on Wednesday.

Starting at 6 a.m., commercial vehicles (including buses) will be banned on I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange.

At noon, the following will be banned on I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey state line:

- Empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks

- All large combination vehicles (double trailers)

- Tractors hauling empty trailers

- Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs

- All motorcycles

- All recreational vehicles or RVs

MAP: Complete list of the roads with vehicle restrictions

There will be a 45 mph speed limit in place on all roads with vehicle restrictions.