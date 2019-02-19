Vehicle restrictions, reduced speed on certain PA roads during winter weather
There will be several restrictions for drivers in Pennsylvania on Wednesday
(WKBN) - With the potential for snow, sleet and freezing rain, there will be several restrictions for drivers on Pennsylvania roads on Wednesday.
Starting at 6 a.m., commercial vehicles (including buses) will be banned on I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange.
At noon, the following will be banned on I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey state line:
- Empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks
- All large combination vehicles (double trailers)
- Tractors hauling empty trailers
- Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs
- All motorcycles
- All recreational vehicles or RVs
MAP: Complete list of the roads with vehicle restrictions
There will be a 45 mph speed limit in place on all roads with vehicle restrictions.