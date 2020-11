According to a post on the Jeannette Fire Department's Facebook page, the elevation at the time of the dump was high enough to not cause any major issues

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A commercial jet making an emergency return back to the Pittsburgh International Airport reportedly dumped fuel over the city of Jeannette, Pa.

According to a post on the Jeannette Fire Department’s Facebook page, the elevation at the time of the dump was high enough to not cause any major issues. There may, however, be an odor in the area.

The post says the kerosene-type odor may be in various sections of the city.