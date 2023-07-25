Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie plans to submit an invoice in advance for expected services rendered for former President Donald Trump’s July 29 rally at the Erie Insurance Arena.

According to a release, the invoice will cover overtime costs for extra security from the Erie Police Department.

The announcement states the city has a duty to provide security for residents, visitors, businesses and anyone who holds a public event in the city — regardless of whether they reimburse the city for coverage costs or not.

However, the organizers of any event that requires an extraordinary presence of police, city workers and services will be billed in advance.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember on Tuesday announced that the city will bill the Trump campaign again for Saturday’s event, even though the campaign never paid a $35,000 bill for overtime pay for city workers, including police officers, covering President Trump’s 2018 event.

“I think we have to try,” Mayor Schember said. “We are going to see whether we can get some payment from them in advance this time. It’s important to do this because we’re talking about taxpayer money being used to help make the former president’s visit safer.”

The Trump rally will be held at the Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday, July 29, at 6 p.m.