City of Erie Fire Inspector warns of battery-caused structure fires

ERIE, Pa. (WJET) – On Friday, City of Erie Fire Inspector Darren J. Hart issued a warning through a press release about the dangers of Lithium Ion and Lithium Polymer batteries.

Since March, the Erie Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau has investigated three structure fires

which potentially involved Lithium Ion and Lithium Polymer (LiPo) batteries. These fires are suspected to be caused by batteries from a remote control car, a drone, and a stick vacuum.









The Erie Fire Department would like to remind it’s residents of several points when it comes to batteries.

Please read directions and follow all recommendations when it comes to charging batteries.

Although considerably cheaper, after market batteries can come from places that do not have sufficient

quality control or safety standards. Buy the brand name battery that corresponds to the item you have.

If a battery is damaged in any way, do not use it.

Do not store batteries in areas of extreme heat or extreme cold.

If you are going to charge a battery that has been stored in a place of extreme heat or cold, do not

immediately charge it, let the battery settle or it will heat up unevenly and could fail.

Below are two YouTube videos that show fires involving (LiPo) batteries.

