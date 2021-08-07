Church in Mercer County invites visitors to last day of community fair

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Central Community Church is hosting a three-day summer event with amusement park rides, games and live entertainment.

It’s the church’s fair and musical festival happening August 5 – 6 on Hermitage Road in Transfer, Pa.

It’s open today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., with rides opening at noon.

Food trucks and snacks will be available through multiple participating vendors.

There will be a musical performance by Anne Wilson, a singer and songwriter in the country worship music scene.

Courtesy of Tim Bortner

Previous musical performers from the first two days of the fair include pop singer Nedy and GFM with special guest Relent.

It’s the final chance to attend the three-day celebration, where you can try your hand at games like knockerball, a game similar to soccer where players put on giant inflatable suits before trying to score. Players run into each other and bounce off each other during the game.