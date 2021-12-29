HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, a Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, says he’ll take a harder line against the federal government’s yearslong practice of bringing unaccompanied minors found by the Border Patrol to various facilities in states.

Republican governors in some states have protested the practice.

Barletta said Wednesday he’d stop it if the state doesn’t know the medical and criminal backgrounds of the minors.

Barletta says he supports a newly unveiled platform by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. One aspect of that platform is an emergency rule that prohibits licensing agencies that provide services to unaccompanied migrant children unless it is done with the consent of the state.