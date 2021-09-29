Child, teen killed in Johnstown house fire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people died as a result of a Wednesday morning house fire in Johnstown.

Officials said a child and a teenager were killed in the fire, which started on the 700 block of Highland Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees will conduct an autopsy Wednesday afternoon. The names of the two individuals who died have not been released at this time.

Both the child and the teenager were found on the first floor of the home. The teenager was initially marked as missing earlier Wednesday morning. One other person was transported to the hospital for their injuries, according to the Fire Marshal.

Damage from the house fire on Highland Avenue in Johnstown.

Johnstown Fire Chief Robert Statler said crews were unable to get into the home when they first arrived due to the conditions of the fire and structure. They were able to get the flames under control after an hour.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Johnstown Fire Department, Johnstown Police Detectives, Cambria County Coroner’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are conducting an investigation.

The house was demolished Wednesday afternoon because it was not safe for it to stand in its current condition.