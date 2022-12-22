GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg say a 10-year-old boy was found driving a vehicle the wrong way with his younger sibling riding inside before crashing.

State Police say at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21, a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street in Gettysburg Borough without any headlights.

The vehicle then went the wrong way around a traffic circle, leading the trooper to attempt a vehicle stop.

The Explorer continued the wrong way down Baltimore Street and drove through several red traffic signals. State Police say the vehicle “continued to swerve wildly across the roadway and fluctuated speed” during the 3-mile pursuit.

The vehicle eventually struck a Met-Ed utility pole, where it came to a stop.

State Police say the driver was discovered to be a 10-year-old with a 6-year-old inside as a passenger.

Both children were uninjured and were returned to their guardian.