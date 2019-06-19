Child, 2 adults killed when tri-axel truck, pickup collide

GERMAN, Pa. (AP) – A crash in western Pennsylvania has left three people dead, including a 4-year-old boy.

Authorities say a tri-axel truck and a pickup truck collided just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in German. The three people killed – the child, a man and a woman – were all riding in the pickup, while the tri-axel truck driver was not hurt.

The names of the victims have not been released. But authorities say it appears they were all related.

The crash caused a stretch of Route 21 to be closed in both directions for more than four hours, leading to travel delays in the area.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

