CLARK SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges will be filed against owners after multiple animals were rescued by Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Officials stated animals were rescued in Wayne County from individuals in a travel trailer, 10 animals were deceased, and another 13 were rescued that included: 10 dogs, 2 cats, and 1 chameleon.

Griffon Pond says they are very fed up with the amount of abused animals so far this year. Since the pandemic, they’ve been overwhelmed like many other rescues stating, “2023 has been a vicious cycle of abuse and neglect.”

Images Courtesy: Griffon Pond Animal Shelter

Workers claim the owners were animal flipping, accumulating these animals from free rehoming pages on social media, such as Facebook and Craigslist, and then selling them.

Griffon Pond tells 28/22 News the owners will be facing charges for the alleged abuse.

Griffon Pond urges people to do background checks and use other rescue resources when they can’t keep an animal. They also say do not wait until the last minute to look to rehome a pet, nationwide rescues are at max capacity.

All the animals rescued were emaciated. A bloodhound is in medical foster, others are at the shelter.