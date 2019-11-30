Charges filed in stabbing of ex-Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a woman has been charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who also faces a charge.
Police say a 24-year-old woman was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor faces a charge of simple assault.
Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, says he’s expected to recover. Diulus didn’t immediately respond to another call about the charges.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)