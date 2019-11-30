Charges filed in stabbing of ex-Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 04: Quarterback Terrelle Pryor #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes calls out from under center against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 4, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Pryor is expected to recover, but there were no further comments on the charges

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a woman has been charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who also faces a charge.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor faces a charge of simple assault.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, says he’s expected to recover. Diulus didn’t immediately respond to another call about the charges.

