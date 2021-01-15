Charges: Ex-firefighter from Pennsylvania threw extinguisher at Capitol Police

Scaffolding in place at the US Capitol in preparation for Joe Biden’s inauguration, January 12, 2021 (Nexstar)

His attorney said he didn't go with the intention of rioting

(AP) – An attorney for a retired Pennsylvania firefighter accused of throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers at the U.S. Capitol says his client didn’t go with the intention of rioting.

Former Chester firefighter Robert Sanford surrendered Thursday on charges including assault of a police officer and unlawfully entering the Capitol.

The charges against Sanford are not related to the widely publicized attack on an officer who was hit with a fire extinguisher and died.

Sanford had an initial court appearance in Pennsylvania.

A judge ordered him held without bail. The case will be prosecuted in Washington.