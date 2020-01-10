Charges announced in Pa. against teens abusing deer in viral video

The video shows two young hunters kicking an injured deer that was still alive, as well as attempting to pull off its antlers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jefferson County district attorney announced there is enough evidence for charges to be filed after an investigation into a viral video of two teens seen abusing a wounded deer.

The DA’s office stated that charges have been filed against the teens, one of which is the step-son of the Brookeville Police chief.

The video posted on social media is believed to have happened on the opening day of deer season. It shows the two young hunters kicking an injured deer that was still alive, as well as attempting to pull off its antlers.

The video has garnered a lot of attention. There was even an online petition in an attempt to force charges to be filed that has over 720,000 signatures.

The exact charges have not been made public, but the DA’s office says that the charges and paperwork have been sent to Judge Bazylak’s office.

The District Attorney has declined further comment at this time.