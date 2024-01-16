HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tax credit, and rent rebate program has been enhanced by the state and now is the time to sign up to get the benefit.

Governor Josh Shapiro has crisscrossed the commonwealth touting one of the highlights of his first years in office that he hopes will put a few extra bucks in the pockets of seniors.

“I’ve traveled all across the Commonwealth, and I’ve heard firsthand from seniors who told me we need to do more to help them keep up with rising prices, “said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Whether it’s in the Lehigh Valley or out in Erie, rising costs are affecting Pennsylvanians in every corner of our state – and I promised that my Administration would lead the way to cut costs and put money back in your pockets. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program has long been a lifeline for our seniors – especially those on a fixed income – and that’s why my Administration brought together folks on both sides of the aisle to expand this tax rebate to an additional 175,000 Pennsylvanians. This is what it looks like when we work together to put partisanship aside and get stuff done for Pennsylvania.”

The property tax rent rebate program will offer money to about 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians. Income caps were lifted and the amount of money given was also increased. Seniors can get up to $1,000 to help with rent and property taxes. If you make up to $45,000 a year, you are eligible for the program.

The table below shows how much homeowners and renters are eligible for, depending on their income.

INCOME MAX STANDARD REBATE $0 – $8000 $1,000 $8,001 – $15,000 $770 $15,001 – $18,000 $460 $18,001 – $45,000 $380 Courtesy of The Office of the Government.

You must sign up by June 30, but state officials were in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday saying to not delay and to sign up as soon as possible.

More information and to sign up for the program can be found here.