Cease and desist order issued for Western Pa. marijuana grower

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is putting the brakes on a Greene County marijuana cultivator.

The state is ordering AGRiMED Industries to stop harvesting, cutting or destroying marijuana plants without a department inspector present at its Carmichaels, Pa. facility. The plant is located about 60miles south of Pittsburgh.

Health officials say that during a surprise inspection of the facility, AGRiMED couldn’t produce records establishing how or when it destroyed marijuana plants that matured. It also could not produce security footage of the destruction of the plants, as required, because the security cameras were frequently non-functional. Plants that reach maturity and are not processed must either be harvested, trimmed or destroyed.

“Lapses in security cannot and will not be tolerated,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Patients and communities are relying on us to ensure their medication is grown and processed in a safe, secure location, and we take that responsibility very seriously.”

Under the order, AGRiMED will still be able to grow marijuana plants but will not be allowed to remove anything from the plants outside the presence of a department inspector.

The company is also prohibited from turning off security equipment at any time without written permission from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and if there is a power outage, it has to be immediately reported.