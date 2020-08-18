Casinos in Pittsburgh, Erie see drop in revenue compared to last year

July was the first month since March that all 12 of Pennsylvania's casinos were open for all or most of the month

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said overall revenue from last month is up from last year, but that’s not the case for some casinos.

Overall, the state saw a .56 increase in revenue.

More than $54 million of that came from online gaming.

Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh generated nearly $17 million — that’s a 48% drop.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino in Erie also reported lower revenue. The casino saw a nearly 16% decrease compared to 2019.

July was the first month since March that all 12 of Pennsylvania’s casinos were open for all or most of the month.