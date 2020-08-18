Casinos in Pittsburgh, Erie see drop in revenue compared to last year

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said overall revenue from last month is up from last year, but that’s not the case for some casinos.
Overall, the state saw a .56 increase in revenue.
More than $54 million of that came from online gaming.
Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh generated nearly $17 million — that’s a 48% drop.
Presque Isle Downs and Casino in Erie also reported lower revenue. The casino saw a nearly 16% decrease compared to 2019.
July was the first month since March that all 12 of Pennsylvania’s casinos were open for all or most of the month.