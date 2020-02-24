Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning

Canton woman killed in Pa. crash

Pennsylvania

A woman from Canton died in a crash near Pittsburgh over the weekend

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:
A woman from Canton died in a crash near Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Credit: CBS News

HAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman from Canton died in a crash near Pittsburgh over the weekend.

The accident happened Saturday along Route 8 in Hampton Township.

Police believe another vehicle crossed the center line and collided with 23-year-old Kaitlyn Eckelberry.

The other driver is in critical condition.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, Eckelberry had just been hired at Chatham University as a part-time softball coach.

Eckelberry attended Gannon University in 2018 and was hired in December at Chatham University.

At Gannon, Eckelberry earned numerous accomplishments including graduating cum laude, being named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American Scholar-Athlete and receiving the NCAA Division II Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Award.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com