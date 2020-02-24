Canton woman killed in Pa. crash

A woman from Canton died in a crash near Pittsburgh over the weekend

HAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman from Canton died in a crash near Pittsburgh over the weekend.

The accident happened Saturday along Route 8 in Hampton Township.

Police believe another vehicle crossed the center line and collided with 23-year-old Kaitlyn Eckelberry.

The other driver is in critical condition.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, Eckelberry had just been hired at Chatham University as a part-time softball coach.

Eckelberry attended Gannon University in 2018 and was hired in December at Chatham University.

At Gannon, Eckelberry earned numerous accomplishments including graduating cum laude, being named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American Scholar-Athlete and receiving the NCAA Division II Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Award.