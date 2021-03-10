Candidates file for Pennsylvania Supreme Court opening

The primary is May 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The election for a single vacancy on Pennsylvania’s highest court is a step closer after several candidates made a petition filing deadline to appear on the primary ballot.

The Department of State website on Tuesday posted that it had received filings by three Republicans.

They are Commonwealth Court judges Kevin Brobson and Patricia McCullough, as well as by Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Paula A. Patrick. Brobson is from Dauphin County and McCullough is from Allegheny County.

The lone Democrat to file for the high court is Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin of Philadelphia.

The primary is May 18.