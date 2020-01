If you're caught, fines range from $75 to $150

(WKBN) – On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation started using cameras to catch speeders in construction zones.

The cameras will only be used when workers are actually on the job.

This is your warning — PennDOT will be testing the cameras until March 4 to make sure they’re working properly.

After then, you will get a letter for your first offense.

If you’re caught again, the fines range from $75 to $150.