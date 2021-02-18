Bridge replacement on I-79 in Pennsylvania will add toll

PennDOT wants to replace the north and southbound bridges on I-79 over State Route 50

(WKBN) – PennDOT is planning some major bridge improvements on interstates that will put new tolls in place to help pay for them.

One of the improvements will mean a toll on Interstate 79.

PennDOT wants to replace the north and southbound bridges on I-79 over State Route 50 in Allegheny County, just south of Pittsburgh.

A stretch of the highway will also be widened from two to three lanes.

To pay for the project, PennDOT will charge drivers for using the bridges.

Eight other interstate projects will also add tolls once completed.