(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A fire broke out at an Erie County propane supplier Monday morning.

According to Erie County 911, a fire was reported in the 12000 block of Route 8 at Lowbucs Propane in Venango Township around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

There are reportedly multiple burn victims and a Medevac helicopter has been requested.

Erie County 911 reports there is active propane on fire and leaking.

We have a crew currently on the scene and will continue to provide updates on this breaking story.