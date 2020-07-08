Live Now
Boy seriously injured when explosive device blows up in hand

Pennsylvania

Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a boy holding an explosive device he had lit was seriously injured when it exploded in his hand on a Philadelphia street.

The 12-year-old was with a friend when the accident occurred Tuesday night.

Authorities say the boy had been trying to hold on to the device as long as possible before letting go.

City police who happened to be on patrol in the area heard the blast and soon found the injured boy, who was running toward his home.

They then took him and his mother to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

He suffered severe injuries to his left hand that are not considered life-threatening. 

