Boy, pregnant mom found dead in car amid Pennsylvania flood

The car was swept down the Manatawny Creek while the woman was on the phone with emergency officials

BOYERTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Severe weather has caused widespread damage across Pennsylvania and claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son whose car was swept away by floodwaters.

Douglass Township Police Chief John says the car was swept down the Manatawny Creek for about a half-mile on Thursday night, while the woman was on the phone with emergency officials. The call then dropped, and emergency workers found the car in a tributary nearly five hours later.

The names of the woman and child have not been released.

Severe thunderstorms containing heavy rains and strong winds roared across the state Thursday night. The storms caused flash flooding in many areas and knocked down trees and power lines in other areas, causing travel problems and scattered power outages.

