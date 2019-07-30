Boy hit by stray bullet at Pennsylvania ballpark

Corey Hagan was playing with his family and friends when he felt pain in the back of his leg

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot while playing a game at a Pennsylvania ballpark. But authorities say the gun was not fired on the field or even in the parking lot.

Corey Hagan was playing the Harry Potter game Quidditch with family and friends at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown Saturday night.

He felt something hit the back of his leg.

“I just went over like this because it just hurt, and then I looked over and there was a big hole in my leg,” Corey said.

He said on a scale of 1 to 10, the pain was a 10.

His mom took him to see EMTs in the stands but then drove him to Sacred Heart Hospital.

An X-ray found a bullet lodged in the back of his knee.

But Corey wasn’t scared.

“I watch so many movies when people get shot, I just don’t even care,” he said.

“I don’t know whether he’s too young to understand how big it is but, you know, it’s crazy,” said Corey’s father, Jason.

Jason was working Saturday night when Corey’s mom called him to say their son had been shot.

He raced to the hospital but was somewhat relieved when he got there.

“I’m super emotional and sad, and he’s just hanging out, eating candy and I’m like, ‘This is crazy,'” Jason said.

Allentown police say the bullet wasn’t fired inside the stadium or in the parking lot.

The IronPigs, the professional Minor League Baseball team that plays at Coca-Cola Park, released a statement:

The police have concluded that someone discharged a gun in the air within a three-mile radius outside the ballpark. Unfortunately, there was absolutely nothing the Ironpigs could have done differently to prevent this type of incident from occurring.

There’s no word on how long it will take Corey to heal.

The IronPigs gifted him with a care package while he was at the hospital.