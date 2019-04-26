Boy, 11, killed in crash on Pennsylvania turnpike

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Photo courtesy of WHTM

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Photo courtesy of WHTM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-year-old boy has been killed in a crash between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Hayden Ford was killed in a collision Thursday just before 2 p.m. on the turnpike in Mount Pleasant.

Officials say Hayden was riding in the front seat of the pickup when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer. The Connellsville's native was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person in the tractor-trailer was airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)