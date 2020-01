Sabrina Salamon, 39, had been missing since December 20

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle woman who had been missing for over a month has been found dead, according to police.

According to New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem, search volunteers found the body of 39-year-old Sabrina Salamon Thursday afternoon near Arlington and Long avenues.

The woman who found her told us the body was in an empty hot tub in the backyard of a home.

Salamon had been missing since December 20.

Law enforcement has not released any more information at this point.