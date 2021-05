There was no immediate word on the cause of death or the cause of the vehicle fire

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities are trying to identify a body found in a burned vehicle on a western Pennsylvania road over the weekend.

The Washington County coroner’s office was called to the scene Sunday in Claysville in East Finley Township.

Officials said the remains of the man or woman were officially pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

There was no immediate word on the cause of death or the cause of the vehicle fire.

State police are investigating.