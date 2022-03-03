HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three state-owned universities in Pennsylvania will soon be known as the consolidated Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.

The State System Board of Governors voted unanimously on Wednesday to make the change involving Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities.

Those previous names will still be widely used, including for logos and on diplomas.

The change still requires approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. he university system also is working with the NCAA to get permission for each campus to continue to field its own sports teams.

Last fall, the state system board merged California, Clarion and Edinboro universities into Pennsylvania Western University or Penn West.