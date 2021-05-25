Bills to restrict abortion rights advanced in Pennsylvania

One would restrict abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat while the other would prohibit an abortion on the basis of a Down syndrome diagnosis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Legislature are advancing hot-button bills to restrict abortion rights and expand gun rights, although the bills faced opposition by Democratic lawmakers and certain veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

In the House Health Committee on Tuesday, Republicans passed two bills to further restrict abortion rights. One would restrict abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. The other bill would prohibit an abortion on the basis of a Down syndrome diagnosis.

In the House Judiciary Committee, Republicans passed a bill to allow people to carry a loaded firearm openly or concealed, without a permit, and revived legislation to make it easier to sue municipalities over gun ordinances that are stricter than state law.