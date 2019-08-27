Bill would further expand store alcohol sales in Pennsylvania

Permit holders would be able to place wine and beer products anywhere within their store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Expanding where you can buy beer and wine has been a priority over the last few years in Pennsylvania. A new bill would take it a step further, but some argue it goes too far.

House Bill 1644 was the topic of discussion at a meeting of the House Liquor Control Board on Tuesday.

“I really believe that it takes steps to modernize what many would call an archaic Pennsylvania system of liquor laws,” said Rep. Matt Dowling, a sponsor of the bill.

The bill would create a “consumer convenience permit” that grocery and convenience stores can purchase to expand their options for the sale of beer and wine.

“It makes retail purchases easier for your average taxpayer by giving them a wider selection of retailers to possibly choose from,” Dowling said.

Permit holders would be able to sell more beer and wine in one purchase, could sell it at additional registers and could place wine and beer products anywhere within their store.

“This is a logistical nightmare for enforcement,” said Wendell Young, president of the United Food and Commerical Workers Local 1776.

Young is against HB 1644, believing enforcement would be too difficult, especially if sold at large stores like Walmart, which purchased its first liquor license in Pennsylvania for a Fayette County store earlier this year.

He also believes the move toward privatization of alcohol sales could erode the economic benefit of the current state system.

“Today, it contributes more than three-quarters of a billion dollars, the current wine and spirit system, to benefit the taxpayers of Pennsylvania. Everything you do here chips away at that,” Young said.

If the bill does pass, applicants would have to renew that permit every year.