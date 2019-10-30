Bill to permit some Sunday hunting passes Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A proposal to allow hunting on three Sundays a year in Pennsylvania is on its way to the state Senate for a final vote.

The House voted 144 to 54 on Wednesday for the bill that would also require a landowner’s written permission.

The bill would permit Sunday hunting one day during rifle deer season, one during statewide archery deer season and a third day the Game Commission would select.

It also would make it easier for wardens to enforce the anti-trespassing law.

