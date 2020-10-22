Bill to display POW-MIA flag in Pa. close to becoming law

If Governor Tom Wolf signs the law, it will take effect in 60 days

This is a photo of Representative David Maloney -- he's the lawmaker behind the bill.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – A bill to display the POW-MIA flag at Pennsylvania state properties is one step closer to becoming law.

The state Senate passed House Bill 86 Wednesday.

The bill would display the flag on all Commonwealth property statewide, alongside the U.S. flag and Pennsylvania state flag.

If Governor Tom Wolf signs the law, it will take effect in 60 days.

President Trump signed a similar law last year to display the flag at all federally owned properties.

