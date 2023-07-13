MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A few tickets worth a big chunk of change were sold in Pennsylvania for Wednesday night’s three-quarters of a billion-dollar Powerball.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, five ‘big’ winners were sold ranging from $50,000 to $150,000. While the jackpot was missed, two million-dollar tickets were also sold — in Florida and Indiana.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, July 12:

Winning Numbers: 23 35 45 66 67

Powerball: 20

Power Play: 03

In Pennsylvania, two $150,000 tickets were sold for the drawing. Those tickets matched four of the five numbers, the Powerball, and had Power Play activated.

Another three tickets are worth $50,000. Those tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball but did not purchase the Power Play.

More than 100,000 other winners were sold in Pennsylvania ranging from just $4 all the way to $500. You can see the breakdown by clicking here.

With no jackpot winners being sold, Saturday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $875 million annuity, or $441,900,000 for a cash lump sum.