Bidder offers $1.2 million for Conneaut Lake Park

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pa. (WKBN) – One bidder has come forward with an offer to buy Conneaut Lake Park. Now it’s up to the bankruptcy court to approve the sale.

Keldon Holdings submitted a $1.2 million dollar bid before Friday’s deadline, which was the minimum to buy the amusement park.

According to published reports, the Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park will ask the court to approve the sale.

The prospective owner indicated that they want to expand Camperland, something the current owners wanted to do but never had the money to complete it.