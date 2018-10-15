Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle near Philadelphia

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Photo courtesy of WHTM

WARRINGTON, Pa. (AP) - Police say a 14-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in suburban Philadelphia over the weekend.

Warrington Township police said the rider was struck on Lower State Road at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the township's Eureka section.

The name of the victim wasn't immediately released. Officials said the driver of the vehicle stopped and assisted the cyclist until police and medics arrived.

The type of vehicle involved wasn't immediately disclosed. The cause of the crash is under investigation and any witnesses are asked to call police.

