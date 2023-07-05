PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Beyonce’s stop in Pittsburgh as part of her world tour has been canceled.

Acrisure Stadium, the venue for the August 3 stop of the RENNAISSANCEWORLD TOUR, announced Wednesday that the show was canceled “due to production logistics and scheduling issues.”

Refunds are being issued, and customers were told to contact their points of purchase with any questions.

Beyonce’s tour included stops around the country, and the Pittsburgh show was the closest to the Youngstown area. Her stop in Philadelphia on July 12 is still planned, with tickets on sale through Ticketmaster.com.

The tour was announced in February.

The singer is known for her work as a solo artist as well as a member of the musical group Destiny’s Child from the 1990s to the early 2000s. Her hits include “Single Ladies,” “Crazy in Love,” “Formation” and “Drunk in Love” with her husband, Jay-Z.