Bees everywhere after crash on Pennsylvania interstate

Roughly one million honey bees were being hauled in boxes on a flatbed truck as the driver lost control of the vehicle

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Beekeepers were called in to assist with nearly a million honey bees scattered on Interstate 81 southbound after a vehicle crash in Luzerne County Friday night.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 149 and shut down both southbound lanes on the interstate.







According to crews on the scene, roughly one million honey bees were being hauled in boxes on a flatbed truck as the driver lost control of the vehicle.











Photos courtesy of Stan Lobitz

That sent beehives spilling and buzzing in that area, forcing authorities to close a six-mile stretch of I-81 Southbound from Exit 151 B, the Interstate 80 Westbound interchange, and Exit 145, the West Hazleton Exit.

An EMS Chief called a nearby beekeeper he knew to round-up the bees.

“What they’re doing is, is they’re trying to put the hives back together, trying to save as many of the bees as they can, and they’re going to load them back up on the trailer and transport them,” said EMS Chief James Sharp, Valley Regional Fire and Rescue.

Police directed traffic to Route 93 while the interstate was closed.

No injuries were reported, but a firefighter suffered a bee sting on the lip.