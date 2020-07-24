Freedom Area School District to begin new year online

Superintendent Jeffrey Fuller said the online start will allow the district more flexibility in its planning

FREEDOM, Pa. (WKBN) – The Freedom Area School District in Beaver County voted to start the new school year entirely online.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, the school board voted Thursday night 8 to 1 in favor of the plan.

Four models are being explored by the district that could be implemented at any time and include:

Return to school (All in) Hybrid (Some in, some out) Virtual (All out) Cyber

In a video provided to the district explaining the reopening options, Fuller said the Virtual (All out) plan would be implemented if state authorities said it would not be safe for students to be in the classroom.

There are two models for virtual learning which are synchronous and asynchronous. Synchronous would mean all students attend class online together. Asynchronous means that students would watch recorded lessons and may be able to log on and have conversations and chat with the teacher. Fuller said the district is leaning toward the synchronous model.