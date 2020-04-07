Beaver County nursing home presumes all patients and staff infected with coronavirus

Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center said Monday in a letter that the center is moving away from counting test results

BEAVER, Pa. (CBS News) – A nursing home in Beaver County will presume all of its patients and staff have coronavirus.

Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center said Monday in a letter that the center is moving away from counting test results and now presuming all staff and residents may be positive after talking to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

A union rep reported last week that at least 42 patients at the facility have tested positive for coronavirus and three have died.

The employees’ union also says 10 workers have tested positive.

There are 450 residents at the facility and more than 300 employees.