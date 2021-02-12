Beaver County man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riots

ROCHESTER, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Rochester was arrested Friday morning on charges relating to the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Russell James Peterson is facing several charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

Prosecutors say Peterson streamed video from inside the Capitol building during the riot.