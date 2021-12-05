Beaver County detectives offer reward in 1976 cold case

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) — The Beaver County District Attorney’s office is offering a $10,000 award for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a cold case from 1976.

On Sept. 17, 1976, 12-year-old Heidi Morningstar disappeared from her home at 1515 Church Street in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

She disappeared in the middle of the night after her parents left for an emergency. Her body was found 18 and a half hours later on Sept. 18, 1976, at 8:30 a.m. at 330 Shields Lane in Edgeworth, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County Homicide Unit joined the Ambridge Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police in their investigation. No one was ever convicted in the crime.

From Dec. 5-12, 2021 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has posted a $5,000 reward and for the one week, Crime Solvers of Beaver County will match it to bring the total to $10,000.

Anyone with information should reach out to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8447 or Crime Solvers of Beaver County at 724-774-2000.