WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is leading an investigation after they found the body of a bear in Wright Township Wednesday morning.

Officials confirmed with Eyewitness News the bear was found about two to three miles from where the bear attacked two young children on Monday.

Investigators said the bear was “apparent roadkill.”

Pennsylvania Game Commission Communication Director Travis Lau says they have taken a DNA swab from the deceased bear to determine if this is the one involved in the attack two days prior.

Lau said the results have not returned from the lab as of Thursday night, so they are unsure if this is the bear they set up the traps for. Eyewitness News will update you as soon as the DNA results are returned.

